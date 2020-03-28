coronavirus

Dallas Nonprofit Fights Child Abuse, Financial Stress Due to COVID-19

A Dallas nonprofit is operating with only essential staff, as severe child abuse cases continue to come in

The coronavirus pandemic is taking its toll on nonprofit organizations.

Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center said it would lose $350,000 dollars in operating expenses just in the month of March.

Because of the coronavirus crisis, the nonprofit was not able to hold its spring luncheon -- a major fundraiser.

The money would have gone towards keeping the lights on, and paying staff.

“Nonprofits are small businesses. So we’re feeling the same crunch. We want to keep our staff employed,” said Sarah Burns, chief marketing officer for DCAC.

Now, non-essential staff members are working from home, and the nonprofit is hoping to find other ways to raise that money.

It’s currently operating on a skeleton crew, and seeing more severe child abuse cases come in. Experts believe the cases are related to stress linked to COVID-19.

That number is expected to rise once kids are back in school.

“We’re going to have an influx of cases that haven’t been reported that will be (reported). Once kids are seeing teachers again, or seeing coaches, they’ll be hearing about things that have been going on in kids’ homes during the COVID crisis,” Burns said.

She said there aren’t any staff layoffs planned, but there is a huge need for volunteers, even when the nonprofit is operating at 100%.

It’s now offering virtual volunteer orientations.

“If you’ve ever thought about volunteering, now is the time to sign up, get trained, so that as soon as we open our doors 100%, that we have the volunteers we need to support the staff,” Burns said.

