Dallas Mayor Tests Positive for Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson says he's tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The mayor shared his test results in a statement released early Tuesday afternoon where he added that he is only experiencing mild symptoms.

"This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated, and I am only experiencing mild symptoms," Johnson said. "My wife Nikki, who is also fully vaccinated, has tested negative.

Johnson said his primary concern at this point is for the health of the couple's three children who are not yet old enough to receive a vaccine.

The mayor said he began feeling ill Monday night and canceled his events on Tuesday prior to receiving his test results. Johnson said he has notified close contacts and his boys' schools.

"Now that I have confirmation of my status, I will be unable to preside over Wednesday's Dallas City Council meeting and will, unfortunately, have to miss other engagements this week," Johnson said. "I appreciate your thoughts and prayers on behalf of my family, and I look forward to a speedy recovery so I can get back to work with my colleagues on behalf of the people of Dallas.

In his statement, Johnson encouraged Dallas residents to get vaccinated and to receive boosters when eligible.

"The vaccines have saved lives and can make breakthrough cases, like mine, far less severe," Johnson said.