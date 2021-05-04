covid-19 vaccine

Dallas Mayor Continues Neighborhood COVID-19 Vaccination Initiative

The Southeast Dallas clinic is the third in a series of vaccine events that have already made stops in West Dallas and Oak Cliff

By Larry Collins

Tuesday, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson’s new COVID-19 Neighborhood Vaccine Initiative will stretch to Southeast Dallas in an effort to bring vaccines to communities as vaccine demand plateaus across the region.

This is the third in a series of vaccine events that have already made stops in West Dallas and Oak Cliff.

The third pop-up event will be at the Jubilee Park Community Center located at 907 Bank Street in Dallas. 

It begins at 1 p.m. and goes through 5 p.m. Tuesday.  

Click here to preregister.

“When the mega clinics opened up there was a lot of fear and a lot of misinformation that our community had about COVID… but also what the vaccine would do and how it protects you,” said Marissa Castro Mikoy with Jubilee Community Center. “So, having the vaccine clinic here on site really helps to extend that trust to our community. It has been well-researched and safe and here is fact-based information about the vaccine.”

There will be 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine available for those who attend the clinic.

“We are right in the middle of the neighborhood, so our neighbors can come right to us,” Castro Mikoy added. “We’ve been here for 24 years so there is a level of trust that the community has with us so it really makes access easy for our neighbors.”

