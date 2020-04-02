coronavirus

Dallas Mavericks Donate $10,000 to Dallas ISD Families in Need

Gift cards will be distributed to families with food needs identified by Dallas ISD

By Hannah Jones

The Dallas Mavericks Foundation is donating $10,000 in to help Dallas ISD families with food needs.

According to Dallas ISD, families have been evaluated on factors such as job loss, reduction of hours, and number of students in the household to determine those most in need.

The donations will come in the form of $50 gift cards that will only be given to the families identified by Dallas ISD.

The gift cards will be distributed at the designated meal distribution sites on Thursday.

