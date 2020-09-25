Dallas ISD Rolls Out COVID-19 Tracker as Students Return to In-Person Learning

Some Dallas Independent School District students return to in-person learning on Sept. 28.
Just in time for the first day back in the classroom, the district is out with a new dashboard that allows parents to monitor COVID-19 positive cases.
You can search by school, zip code and trustee district.
As of this writing, there are 42 confirmed active cases in Dallas ISD -- of those, 30 are students and 12 are staff.
The Texas Education Agency rolled out a statewide COVID-19 dashboard last week where you can see statewide numbers for the virus in schools.
