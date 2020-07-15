Dallas ISD Officer Beats COVID-19 After 100 Days in Treatment

Sgt. Vince Remediz has overcome COVID-19, but it was not an easy road. The Dallas ISD officer spent 66 days in the ICU at Methodist Mansfield and then was transferred to Methodist Rehab on June 9.

After it all, Remediz had spent 100 days fighting the virus.

He left the rehab facility with the assistance of a walker and to loud applause from the doctors and nurses who helped get him back on his feet.

He was released on Tuesday, July 14, and will continue gaining his strength from home.