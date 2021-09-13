Dallas ISD Offers Students, Teachers Cash Incentives To Get Vaccinated

The Dallas Independent School District is offering cash incentives to both teachers and students who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The district is among the first in Texas, if not the first, to give students ages 12 and up cash incentives for voluntarily getting vaccinated. The district said they will give fully vaccinated students a $50 gift card that can be used the same as cash.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Students who want to receive the incentive must have their parent fill out their proof of vaccination form and have it submitted by Nov. 15. Details from the district on the student incentive can be found here.

As of Friday, Sept. 10, the most recent date for which data is available, the district reported 1,437 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and another 621 among staff. The district is enforcing a mask mandate despite being forbidden by the governor and his executive order banning such mitigation efforts. The Dallas ISD has more than 140,000 students and an infection rate of less than 1%, through Friday. Some other large districts, like Frisco and Arlington, have less than half the student population of the Dallas ISD and are reporting hundreds of more infections among students leading to higher infection rates -- Frisco (2.64%) and Arlington (2.9%). Neither the Arlington ISD nor the Frisco ISD have implemented mask mandates.

The Dallas ISD previously said they would also pay teachers and other district employees a larger incentive -- $500 -- for those who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dallas ISD is offering a one-time incentive of $500 to district employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There's still time to get fully vaccinated and submit your proof of vaccination. Don't get left out! pic.twitter.com/QDCd41MgA7 — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) September 13, 2021

Staffers who want to receive the incentive must fill out their proof of vaccine form and have it submitted by Nov. 15. The $500 payment will be included in a future paycheck, expected within 45 days.

More information on the teacher and staffer incentive can be found here.