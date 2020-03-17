Dallas ISD Middle School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student that attends a Dallas Independent School District middle school has tested positive for coronavirus.

The student attended J.L. Long Middle School near Lakewood Country Club.

The school principal sent a letter home to parents explaining that the student was seen by the school nurse on Friday, and sent home immediately. The letter says the student did not have any symptoms prior to Friday and that the student is currently at home and doing well. The letter was released on Twitter by a Dallas ISD Board of Trustee Member.

School officials have been working with Dallas County Health and Human Services who have determined that the student did not get sick at school, and only attended two classes on Friday before going to the school nurse.

The letter adds that DCHHS is working to trace anyone who may have been in close contact with the student. Dallas ISD will contact anyone by the end of business Tuesday who may have been in close contact.

Dallas ISD has been notified that a student at Jl Long Middle School has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus (aka coronavirus). Please see my FB page and the letters below from Principal Chandra Barnett for more details. pic.twitter.com/hcoIX4gJqO — Dustin Marshall DISD (@MarshallforDISD) March 17, 2020

Dallas ISD says the school is currently being sanitized and they are monitoring the situation closely.