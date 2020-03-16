Dallas, Richardson ISDs Close Schools ‘Indefinitely’ in Effort to Slow COVID-19

School districts in Dallas and Richardson will close "indefinitely" as part of the effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, they announced Monday.

Dallas ISD said it recognized the significant impact the closure will have on the community, especially families who rely on the district for critical services.

But our mission continues and we are activating at-home learning and will continue providing meals at select schools.



Teachers are prepared to begin "distance instruction," the district has activated "at-home learning," and Dallas ISD Food and Child Nutrition Services will continue to distribute meals at specified campuses.

Richardson ISD is on spring break this week, but announced starting Monday, March 23, schools would be closed indefinitely.

•While schools are closed, all school and district meetings, events and activities will also be cancelled or postponed.



Richardson ISD said it was working on a plan to develop meal service to students with food insecurities.

Earlier Monday, the state announced students will not take the STARR test before the end of the 2019-20 school year.