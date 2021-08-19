Dallas ISD Brings Back Virtual Learning Option for Eligible Students

Young children in the largest school district in North Texas will have the option to complete their coursework from home, the Dallas Independent School District announced Thursday.

The district announced its short-term virtual learning option for students who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or those students who are medically fragile.

Dallas ISD is the latest school district to offer a virtual learning option amid the latest spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

Interested parents should complete an online form by Aug. 23 and can call the district's hotline at 972-925-5550 for help.

To be eligible for the 90-day "Virtual Academy," students have to be 11 years old and younger as of Aug. 16, or those of any age who qualify for homebound services.

"We strongly encourage all students currently attending school in-person with safety protocols maintain the in-person as we know this is the BEST option for academic improvement and social and emotional support," the district said on its website.

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa previously said a large number of absences were reported as schools reopened this month. All DISD campuses opened Monday with mask mandates in place.

The Virtual Academy will be offered and evaluated for students each nine weeks, the district said.

Virtual classes start Tuesday.