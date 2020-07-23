Dallas ISD Board to Discuss Moving School Start to Sept. 8

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Thursday to discuss a number of changes to the school calendar due to COVID-19-related issues.

Items up for consideration include:

- Moving the start of school from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8.

- Removal of holiday in October due to the State Fair cancellation.

- Addition of a holiday on Tuesday, Nov. 3 for Election Day.

- Change from six-week grading periods to nine-week grading periods.

- Changing the last day of school from May 17 to June 18.

Dallas ISD also announced some of the changes in schools to increase health safety when students are allowed in classrooms again.

Students will have personal storage bins to make it possible to switch between provided face masks and face shields. Students will also get their own personal hand refillable hand sanitizer bottle.

There will be temperature checks for all students before entering schools and boarding buses.

Markings have been added to schools to help younger students understand social distancing.

Plexiglass dividers will be in classrooms and lunchrooms.

Teachers would teach both online and traditional classroom students and those students would keep the same teacher no matter which learning model they chose.

“When the kids come in face-to-face, they’re still using that same learning management system that the student at home is using. Everyone is going to do the same lesson,” DISD Assistant Superintendent of Student Learning Leslie Stephens said. “The teacher is going to do an explanation and get students working on independent work and then have the kids come in on ZOOM and then do an explanation for those students that need it.”

This plan allows students and families to go back and forth between online and in-person throughout the school year.

Under the plan, technology would be made available to all students – tablets for Pre-K through second grade and laptops from 3rd grade through 12th grade.