Dallas ISD Begins Virtual Graduations for 8,900 Students

Friday, Dallas ISD will kick off a series of 37 virtual graduations for more than 8,900 graduating seniors.

District and school officials said they have worked to ensure the virtual ceremonies are still special for the seniors and their families.

“This year for the first time we’re paying for all of the students’ cap and gowns so students aren’t having to incur those kinds of costs,” Assistant Superintendent of School Leadership Leslie Stephens said.

Stephens said each student will get a special presentation that will play when their names are called during the ceremony. It will include their photo and a message or quote supplied by a loved one.

“I do think that it is important for [students] to acknowledge – is their graduation different? Very much so,” Stephens said. “They could be the first of many graduating classes and so there is some pride in the fact that they started and participated in some event that is going to change from here on out.”

In June, each student will receive their diploma, a program book and a graduation ticket as souvenirs.

The ceremonies will run on the Dallas ISD Facebook page and on Spectrum TV cable channels (Channel 98, 1300 and 1301).

