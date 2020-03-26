Dallas ISD Approves Hotspot Purchase For Students In Grades 6 – 12

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa asked board members to approve $2.5 million to purchase wireless hotspots for all secondary students.

The board met virtually and members said they support everything the district can do to get more internet into the hands of students.

Board members asked for the district to communication to leaders of the City of Dallas the need to partner and find a solution to the lack of internet access around the city.

At Samuel High School, 300 students told the district they didn't have internet at home. Today the district provided hotspots to all of those students at Samuel, and students from other schools showed up hoping to get one and they were denied.

"I need one for my daughter for school," said Arturo Balderas. " They said to call back and check on them."

The district pointed parents to internet service providers who are offering free or highly discounted services.

Board Member Miguel Solis says the district needs to think outside the box and come up with longterm solutions to keep internet access for the students after this cruis.

The board is also looking at making sure internet access is a factor for money allocated to help communities in an upcoming bong package they're considering.