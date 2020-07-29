Dallas Morning News

Dallas Extends Furlough for More Than 400 City Workers Due to COVID-19

City employees were notified this week of the extension, which continues through Sept. 30

dallas city hall feb 2017
NBC 5 News

Hundreds of Dallas city employees who have been furloughed since May will go another two months without a paycheck.

About 415 employees were notified this week that they will be out of work until Sept. 30 due to the continued closures of libraries, recreation centers and other services as the city grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impact on the budget.

The Dallas Morning News obtained a letter that some Dallas Public Library employees received Monday notifying them of the extension. You can click here to read the full story.

Dallas Morning News
