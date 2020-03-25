Dallas Designers Make Masks for Emergency Personnel

A shortage of medical supplies looms over doctors and nurses in North Texas as more patients flood hospitals as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dallas fashion industry is stepping up to do their part in hopes of filling the gaps in the shortage and protect those on the front lines of the battle against the pandemic. A handful of designers are making masks and granting use of their supply chain to get shipments on the N95 masks to medical personnel across North Texas.

One of those designers is Don Morphy, on pace to donate more than 500 masks. The company’s chief operating officer, Sonya Mofor, said it was a no-brainer for them to help where they could.

“I mean, we have been in business for about four years here in Dallas and the community has been very supportive,” Mofor said. “It’s only right for us to give back to the community that has always been there for us.”

It’s also personal for the Mofor family.

“It really hits close to home because we have sisters and aunts and friends and relatives who are in the healthcare profession. It’s really hard seeing them go to work every day scared of not knowing what’s going to happen,” Mofor said.