Dallas COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Easter Sunday

Dallas' two community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.
The closures at drive-through testing sites at American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Coronavirus Pandemic
Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.