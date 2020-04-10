coronavirus

Dallas COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Easter Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Dallas County opened a drive-thru testing site Saturday at the American Airlines Center — the first of two to coronavirus testing sites scheduled to open this weekend.
Dallas' two community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.

The closures at drive-through testing sites at American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

