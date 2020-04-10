Dallas COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Easter Sunday

Dallas' two community-based COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sunday in observance of the Easter holiday.

The closures at drive-through testing sites at American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m.

