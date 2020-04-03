Dallas COVID-19 Testing Sites Closed Due to High Winds

Two COVID-19 testing sites in Dallas are closed due to expected high wind speeds.

According to the City of Dallas, testing sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House are closed for the remainder of the day.

The testing sites will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The City of Dallas said that wind gusts of 25 mph are expected, and because high winds can spread contamination, the healthcare professionals conducting the tests would be compromised of the sites remained open.