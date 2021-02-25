Fair Park

Dallas County Updates Schedules for 2nd Round of COVID-19 Vaccines at Fair Park

NBC 5 News

Dallas County's COVID-19 vaccination hub at Fair Park has resumed giving shots this week after vaccination efforts were postponed last week due to severe winter weather.

Got a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get the answers here in our FAQ.

An updated plan for those who missed shots last week was released by county officials Thursday that will get second shots back on schedule by next week.

Date Hours Gate Eligibility
Thursday, Feb. 25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 17 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.
Friday, Feb. 26 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 22 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.
Saturday, Feb. 27 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 23 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.
Sunday, Feb. 28 Closed
Monday, March 1 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 25 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.
Tuesday, March 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on March 1 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.
Wednesday, March 3 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on March 2 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

For a more detailed breakdown of who is included in each priority group in Texas, see this page from the Texas DSHS.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

COVID-19 Resources

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus testing Jun 23, 2020

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

This article tagged under:

Fair ParkDallasDallas Countycovid-19 vacc
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us