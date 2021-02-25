Dallas County Updates Schedules for 2nd Round of COVID-19 Vaccines at Fair Park

Dallas County's COVID-19 vaccination hub at Fair Park has resumed giving shots this week after vaccination efforts were postponed last week due to severe winter weather.

An updated plan for those who missed shots last week was released by county officials Thursday that will get second shots back on schedule by next week.

Date Hours Gate Eligibility Thursday, Feb. 25 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 17 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose. Friday, Feb. 26 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 22 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose. Saturday, Feb. 27 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 23 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose. Sunday, Feb. 28 Closed Monday, March 1 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on Feb. 25 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose. Tuesday, March 2 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on March 1 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose. Wednesday, March 3 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8 Due for second dose on March 2 or earlier. Please plan to arrive around the same time you received your first dose.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.