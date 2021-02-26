Dallas County to Receive Newly Approved Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

Dallas County will be among the first locations in the country to get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Friday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Friday afternoon that Dallas County Health and Human Services will receive 6,000 doses next week to vaccinate at-risk populations who are less likely to be available for their second shot, including the incarcerated and homeless, as well as others.

.⁦@DCHHS⁩ will receive 6k of the first doses from ⁦@WhiteHouse⁩ ⁦@FEMARegion6⁩ of J&J vaccine next week! We will vaccinate at risk population who are less likely to be available for their second shot including incarcerated and homeless... https://t.co/yuEMTE84Zd — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 26, 2021

The news comes shortly after a panel of experts to the Food and Drug Administration endorsed the emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA confirmed Wednesday that it is safe and effective.

While the FDA doesn't have to follow the advisory committee's recommendation, it did in the case of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This makes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the third vaccine to be recommended for emergency use authorization by the panel.

The U.S. government said they planned to ship three million to four million doses of the new vaccine next week.

While early J&J supplies will be small, the company has said it can deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and a total of 100 million by the end of June.

J&J’s vaccine protects against the worst effects of COVID-19 after one shot, and it can be stored up to three months at refrigerator temperatures, making it easier to handle than the previous vaccines, which must be frozen.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.