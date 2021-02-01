Dallas County is reporting 1,427 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with another record 40 deaths related to the virus, the second time the county has reported that record-high total in the last week.

"This ties our highest reported deaths on any given day. Deaths will be high for at least the next two weeks as they are the result of the high number of cases and spread in the community in December and January," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We must continue to make good choices and lower our numbers."

Jenkins said there are signs of encouragement including COVID-19 hospitalizations dropping below 1,000 patients for the first time in several weeks to 914 patients.

"Similarly, our number of new infections was lower last week than in the previous week," Jenkins said.

Of the cases reported Monday, the county said 1,321 were confirmed cases and 106 were probable (antigen test) cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county from March 2020 to 229,090 and the number of probable (antigen test) cases to 30,854. The total of confirmed and probable cases in the county is now 259,944. Over the last seven reporting days, Dallas County officials have announced 11,426 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus for an average of 1,632 per day.

With the 40 deaths added Monday, there have now been 2,231 deaths in the county attributed to the virus since March 2020. The latest victims announced Monday included people whose ages ranged from their 30s to their 90s.

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had unknown underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. He died in hospice.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He died in the facility.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in hospice and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died in the facility.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He died in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term facility in the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Mesquite. She died in the facility and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

COVID-19 VACCINE EFFORTS

In partnership with the state health department, Dallas County opened a large-scale vaccine hub at Fair Park in January where they planned to administer up to 2,000 vaccines per day for those in Phase 1A and 1B. The vaccination center does not accept walk-ups and you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. Register for an appointment at the link below. The county is also planning on providing vaccines at two other locations in the county where they can administer an additional 1,000 vaccines per day.

Jenkins said Monday the county has administered 28,425 doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the county's Fair Park vaccine hub since it opened on Jan. 11. Jenkins said the county received 9,000 more doses for this week beginning Feb. 1.

The judge reiterated that those who have received their first shot of the vaccine do not need to make an appointment for their second dose -- the date of the second appointment, he said, is on the back of the vaccination card received when the first dose was administered.

The vaccine is currently only being administered to those who are part of Phase 1A and 1B, as outlined by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Those in Phase 1A are front-line healthcare workers or residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes those who are over the age of 65, or those over the age of 16 with a chronic medical condition that puts them at risk for severe illness.

Once vaccinated, people are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple of weeks after the second shot. Even when fully vaccinated, it's still possible to become infected by the virus since the vaccine does not offer 100% protection.

The Texas DSHS advises that the vaccine will not be readily available for the general public until late spring or early summer 2021.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 469-749-9900. In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

Texas COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services shows where COVID-19 vaccines have been sent around the state. Click on a marker to find out information about each location. Use the "plus" and "minus" signs below to zoom in and out of the map.