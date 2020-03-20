Dallas County Tax Assessor Closes Offices to Public Due to COVID-19

Dallas County tax office locations are closed to the public for face-to-face interactions until further notice.

The county is asking customers to take advantage of online tools to register their vehicles and pay their property taxes.

Dallas County citizens can pay online with an e-check for no additional fee. They can also use credit and debit cards at the same site.

To make a tax payment or renew motor vehicle registrations online visit www.dallascounty.org/tax. Taxpayers can also pay by phone through JP Morgan Chase Bank by calling 866-863-8323 (English) or 866-361-1741 (Español).

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles worked with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to temporarily waive certain requirements for vehicle registration, vehicle titling and disabled parking placards. For more information, you can visit the TxDMV website at www.txdmv.gov

Taxpayers can still mail payments to P.O. Box 139066, Dallas, TX 75313-9066. The Dallas County Tax Office's Customer Care Center is available to assist taxpayers with questions regarding property taxes, motor vehicle registrations and title concerns Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., at 214-653-7811.