Dallas County Reports 1,085 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, 6 Deaths

Dallas County is reporting a record high of 1,085 new cases of COVID-19 Friday along with six new deaths, NBC 5 has learned.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang confirmed the alarming spike in cases, which eclipses the prior day's record high of 708.

"So far this week, we’ve seen a jump in the average number of daily cases from 451 last week to 680 this week & have recorded 42 deaths -- our deadliest week thus far," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote in a tweet detailing the county's report. It brings the total number of cases recorded since March to 23,675 cases and 393 deaths. The county's reports show 4,641 cases have been added in the past week.

He joined Huang in warning against social gatherings during the Fourth of July holiday weekend, noting the upward trend in cases began after Memorial Day.

The six deaths reported Friday include:

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had been critically ill in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

An Irving woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Farmers Branch man who had been critically ill in a local hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 90s who died in hospice care with underlying high-risk health conditions.

"Please celebrate the 4th of July with your household only, meaning those you are around and in close contact with daily," Jenkins wrote. "I know this is very disappointing and we all have traditions and things that we enjoy on the 4th of July, but it is necessary to control the spread."

"We cannot have another Memorial Day over This July Fourth weekend," Huang said. "If that happens, it will really be catastrophic."

A Dallas County grandmother will be spending Fourth of July quarantined at home after surviving Covid-19.

Kali Fields Dobbins landed in the hospital with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Although she survived, Fields Dobbins is still experiencing the effects of the virus.

“I’m still struggling to breathe,” she said. “Just cleaning, walking to the front door or going out because I’m supposed to exercise so I walk around so my lungs will get stronger. The oxygens is depleted so fast that I have to turn around and come back in the house.”

The 47-year-old just saw her doctor this week and was told it could take up to a year for some Covid-survivors to fully recover from the virus.

“The x-rays showed several sacks [of fluid],” she said. “The right lung more so than the left one. It was just several sacks from the pneumonia, and I was just shocked.”

Fields Dobbins was also shocked to find out Dallas County Covid cases have been increasing.

“The cases are multiplying because our awareness is not as serious as it needs to be,” she said. “This is serious. People are dying from it. I could’ve died from it. So be cautious.”

She plans to stay home while her family celebrates Independence Day safely and urges everyone to be safe.

“We love to show each other affection during the holidays but it’s not very wise to do it because the Covid is spreading where there’s social gatherings so I don’t think we should be in physical contact with each other, just to be safe. And I hate it’s that way, but I’d rather be safe than sorry later,” she said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Thursday ordered face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state. Face masks have been mandated in Dallas County businesses since June 19.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

