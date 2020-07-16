Dallas County Health and Human Services issued an order Thursday requiring all Dallas County schools to delay in-person education and extracurricular activities until after Sept. 7, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

If you have trouble opening this document, click here to open it in a new window.

The order said no schools can re-open for on-campus, face-to-face instruction until after Labor Day weekend, and that all school-sponsored events and activities, most notably clubs and sports, will not take place until on-campus instruction resumes.

Remote or distance learning can take place prior to Sept. 7.

The Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster ISDs announced Thursday the start of school would be delayed to follow the Labor Day weekend and begin Sept. 8.

Frisco ISD said Thursday afternoon they will not return to the classroom until after Labor Day, though school will start on time in August with distance learning.

In a press release, the four southwest Dallas districts said the postponing the start date would "allow school systems in our area time to assess the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust accordingly."

Additional information for students and staff regarding an updated school calendar and more details about the delayed start will be provided by school leaders, according to the districts.