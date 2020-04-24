Dallas County Revises Order Regarding Long Term Care Facilities Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

New orders have been issued in Dallas County for long-term care facilities.

Under the new orders issued Thursday night, nursing homes will have to immediately notify staff and residents of all COVID-19 infections.

Prior to this order, long term care facilities that have confirmed cases of coronavirus could not accept new patients unless certain conditions were met. The new order allows long term care facilities to accept new patients if they are patient being transferred from a facility closed by the State.

The order also reinforces social distancing and cleaning practices to protect residents and workers.

The order went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, or until it is either rescinded, superseded, or amended.

Stay-at-home orders for the City of Dallas and for Texas as a whole expire at the end of April, but Dallas County has extended a stay-at-home order until May 15.

The City of Dallas extended a disaster declaration through May 12, which aligns with the State's disaster declaration.