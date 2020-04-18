Dallas County Residents Required to Cover Mouths, Noses at Essential Businesses

Dallas County residents over age 2 are required to wear a covering over their mouths and noses while at essential businesses starting Saturday. It’s part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Nearly everywhere you look in Dallas, people have their faces covered with something either homemade or store-bought.

One resident received a reminder from a Dallas police officer about covering his face.

“He’s really serious about these masks. I forgot mine today. I just got off work,” said Enon Gates.

Gates works at Tom Thumb and said he didn’t mind the reminder about the new requirement, announced this week by Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“I think it’s really good. I think the city is taking necessary precautions to do everything it needs to do,” Gates said.

Outside businesses advertising masks were lines of people waiting to snap them up.

In Argyle, when Dida Finch first talked to NBC5 two weeks ago, she had made 2,500 masks.

Since then, she and a team of volunteers have more than doubled that number, sewing and donating over 5,500 masks to local fire stations, police departments and hospitals.

“I bought a second machine. I have a 16-year-old and she’s sewing now too,” Finch said.

She said requests for masks have increased, and she has no plans of slowing down. She encourages others to wear them.

She's even posted a video on YouTube to teach others how to make a mask.

“You should be doing it. If not for yourself, you should be wearing a mask for your loved ones or other people in general,” Finch said.

She said she’s running out of elastic, but is getting by, using hair ties, and even elastic from an old king size fitted sheet someone gave her.