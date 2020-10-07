Dallas County

Dallas County Republican Chairman Rodney Anderson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Anderson and his family are in self-quarantine for the next two weeks, party says

File photo of Rodney Anderson, Chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party.

Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Rodney Anderson tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday following a personal event over the weekend, a party spokesman said Wednesday morning.

Anderson and his family will continue to quarantine for the next two weeks, the statement said. No staff or volunteers were exposed.

"The Chairman is expected to make a full and quick recovery, and wants to remind everyone to continue to wear their masks and make safe social decisions," the statement read.

No further information was released.

