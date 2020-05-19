Dallas County Reports Record 14 COVID-19 Deaths, 225 New Cases Tuesday

Dallas County is reporting a record 14 COVID-19-related deaths and 225 new cases Tuesday, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang.

Huang made the announcement Tuesday morning at the weekly meeting of the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

Not much is yet known about the latest victims -- that information will come when the county releases a statement later in the day.

The number of deaths is the largest single-day total posted by the county thus far. The previous high was 10 deaths in a single day, reached three separate times on April 14, April 28 and May 8.

The new cases bring the county's total number of cases to 7,904 with 191 deaths. The Texas Department of State Health Services was reporting more than 3,200 recoveries in the county so far.

DCHHS said Monday of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Prior to Monday, over a third of the deaths reported have been associated with long-term care facilities.