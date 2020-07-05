Dallas County Reports More Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases for 3rd Straight Day

Health officials in Dallas County reported 1,062 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday, raising the countywide total to 25,840.

For the first time since June 8, Dallas County Health and Human Services did not report a coronavirus-related death.

Dallas County's rolling 7-day average of new coronavirus cases has nearly doubled over the last week, rising from 474 on June 28 to 811 on Sunday. The county reported more than 1,000 cases for the first time Friday, followed by a record-high of 1,103 Saturday.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 14,631 for Dallas County as of Sunday, July 5. Using data supplied by the county and state, there are an estimated 10,814 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

An increasing percentage of COVID-19 cases in the county have been reported among people between 18 and 39 years old, as cases are linked to large recreational and social gatherings since June 1, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

"The situation is that we are experiencing rampant community spread and it’s up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "Although the Governor has refused my and the medical community’s request to close in-person dining, you should forgo in-person dining and going to amusements where a mask cannot be worn 100 percent of the time or where there are high touch surfaces like bowling alleys, arcades, concerts, movie theatres, gyms (to include yoga and spin studios, etc.), group youth sports, public pools, day camps, and other social venues or activities that do not allow strict physical distancing."

DCHHS said of the nearly 3,000 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, more than two-thirds have been people under 65 years old, while diabetes has been an underlying health condition among about one-third of those hospitalized with COVID-19.

In Dallas County, more than 60% of all coronavirus cases have been in Hispanic patients, while more than 80% of cases have been in front line workers.

Of the 395 COVID-19-related deaths in Dallas County, about one-third have been associated with long-term care facilities, DCHHS said.