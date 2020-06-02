Dallas County

Dallas County Reports Largest Daily Spike in COVID-19 Cases

UT Southwestern research estimates that Dallas County could see 800 new COVID-19 cases daily by July if residents interact as much or more than they are currently

Dallas County on Tuesday reported the largest number of positive COVID-19 cases counted in a single day, health officials say.

The Tuesday report included 257 positive cases, bringing the total to 10,719 in the county so far, commissioners learned in their Tuesday morning meeting.

Health officials also reported 16 deaths, pushing the new total coronavirus-related fatalities to 245.

It is the sixth-straight day the county has reported more than 200 positive cases of COVID-19.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because they lack the manpower to follow-up with thousands of patients.

