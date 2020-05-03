Dallas County Reports Highest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County on Sunday reported 234 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest single day jump in cases since tracking began in early March — and one death.

The new cases bring the county's total to 4,133 positive cases and 111 deaths.

A Dallas woman in her 70s was reported as the 111th death. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, officials said.

“Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far. I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses."