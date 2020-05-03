coronavirus

Dallas County Reports Highest Single-Day Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County has reported 4,133 positive cases of the coronavirus and 111 deaths

NBC 5 News

Dallas County on Sunday reported 234 new cases of the coronavirus — the highest single day jump in cases since tracking began in early March — and one death.

The new cases bring the county's total to 4,133 positive cases and 111 deaths.

A Dallas woman in her 70s was reported as the 111th death. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, officials said.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Collin County Reports 19 New Cases of COVID-19

coronavirus 19 hours ago

Denton County Reports 13 New Cases of COVID-19, Opens Drive-Thru Testing Site

“Today’s numbers are the highest we have seen so far. I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement. "Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes. Please avoid crowds, maintain six foot distancing and wear a cloth face covering at businesses."

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us