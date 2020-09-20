Dallas County Reports 995th Coronavirus-Related Death, 465 New Cases of COVID-19

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 465 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the death of a Garland man in his 80s.

The death reported Sunday raises the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the county to 995, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

In addition to the 465 new cases, DCHHS reported 572 cases from the Texas Department of State Health Services reporting backlog, 306 of which were from before September. Four of the samples were collected in March, 15 in April, 20 in May, 71 in June, 77 in July and 119 in August.

According to DCHHS, there were 156 confirmed and probable cases of the virus among school-aged children last week -- an increase from the previous week.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the county's positivity rate, while high at 10%, is down from 10.8% in the previous week.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been in patients under 65 years old and diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of hospitalized patients, DCHSS said.

Of the 995 deaths in the county due to COVID-19, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The county has now accumulated 77,889 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With 70,453 estimated recoveries being reported by the state through Sunday, there are roughly 6,441 active cases in Dallas County.

There have been 995 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.7 deaths per day.

