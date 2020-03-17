Dallas County Reports 9 New COVID-19 Cases, Ages 20s to 70s, 3 Critical

Dallas County health officials say nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 28.

The cases include two women in their 20s, a man in his 30s, a woman in her 40s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s. Five of the patients are hospitalized and three of them are in critical condition. Four of the patients are self-isolating at home.

Eight of the cases involve residents of Dallas and one is a resident of Irving.

No further information about the patients will be released, to protect their privacy.

“As we have warned you, the testing data is well behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of likely community spread. It is imperative that you exercise sound decision making in your personal responsibility decisions,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we are to protect our seniors and most vulnerable amongst us. Don’t give into fear, rather have faith in the science, the science that will be your road map to keeping you and your family safe. Replace panic with prayer and personal responsibility. We can do this North Texas, but it takes all of us. The life you save may be your Nana’s.”

Of the county's 28 cases, four are out-of-county residents who either are or were visiting Dallas County.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott