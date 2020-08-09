Dallas County Reports 843 Cases of the Coronavirus, 4 Deaths

Dallas County officials reported an additional four deaths and 843 cases of the coronavirus Sunday, ending an eight-day drop in the seven-day average of new cases.

The five people whose deaths were reported include:

A Balch Springs man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A Irving man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have any underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

After an eight-day drop in the county's seven-day case report average, Sunday's numbers increased that average to 509 cases per day; the 14-day average rose to 561 cases per day.

The numbers Sunday bring the county's total to 54,674 cases of the coronavirus and 755 confirmed deaths.

Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.4 deaths per day.

The county also reported 130 probable cases of the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the probable case count to 2,202, including a total of 6 probable deaths.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 39,895 for Dallas County as of Saturday, August 8. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 12,258 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of the patients who went to hospitals in the week beginning July 20 with symptoms of COVID-19, 15.9% tested positive for the virus, according to the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.