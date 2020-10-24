Dallas County Reports 778 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death

Health officials in Dallas County on Saturday reported 778 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included, a woman in her 60's who was a resident of the city of Balch Springs. She has been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions according to the county.

Dallas County has reported 1,098 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the 778 cases added Saturday, 648 are confirmed cases, and 381 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services' electronic reporting system. All 381 cases were from October.

In addition to the confirmed cases, DCHHS also reported 130 probable cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday. The county has reported 92,845 confirmed and 5,028 probable cases of COVID-19 since March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 82,509 for Dallas County as of Saturday, Oct. 24. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 9,238 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, DCHHS said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients, while 24% of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.