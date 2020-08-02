Dallas County Reports 7 Additional Deaths, 518 Coronavirus Cases

Dallas County reported seven additional deaths related to the coronavirus Sunday and 518 new confirmed cases.

The seven deaths reported Sunday include:

A Dallas man in his 30s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was an inmate of a correctional facility in Dallas. He was found dead in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Duncanville man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

It was not immediately clear where the inmate was being housed when he died.

The new cases raise Dallas County's total to 688 deaths and 51,108 confirmed cases. The 14-day average dropped for the eighth straight day to 703 cases.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 33,959 for Dallas County as of Saturday, August 1. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 14,680 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.