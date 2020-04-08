Dallas County Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases, 20th Death

A Rowlett man in his 60s is the 20th person to die from coronavirus in Dallas County, health officials say.

The man had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Officials also reported 63 new cases of COVID-19, raising the countywide total to 1,324.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, the county health department said about 70% of patients have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high‐risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high‐risk health condition reported in over a quarter (29%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID‐19

"The Safer at Home Order, implemented on March 22, 2020, that you have embraced and followed is working to #FlattenTheCurve. Nothing will distract my team from the mission. We need your help. #StayHomeSaveLives," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Wednesday.

Tuesday, NBC 5 Investigates, in partnership with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, obtained an exclusive look into the Dallas neighborhoods where people who get COVID-19 are more likely to develop the most serious infections, requiring critical care and ventilators.

The neighborhoods in the red zones on the map below have the highest prevalence of risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease. Those conditions – heart disease, diabetes, stroke, asthma, COPD, kidney disease and obesity – are often contributing factors that can land coronavirus patients in already-stressed hospitals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jenkins is scheduled to provide an update on the county's response to the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday afternoon.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.