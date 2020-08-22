Dallas County Reports 6 COVID-19 Deaths Saturday With 224 New Cases

The Dallas County Health Department is reporting six more confirmed COVID-19 deaths Saturday along with 224 new cases of the virus.

The county is reporting six deaths, all confirmed, including:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported an additional 1,086 cases of the virus Saturday, but only 224 of them were new. The remaining cases were part of the backlog reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services including 1 from May, 448 from June, 63 from July and 350 from earlier this month.

The sacrifices you’re making by wearing your mask, maintaining six-foot distancing, and avoiding unnecessary outings around people outside your family is paying off. Please keep doing that. We’re all in this together and I know that many are tired of masking. It’s hot and we’ve been at this a long time but there’s really no place for a loosening of resolve now as we try to get back to a place where our children can return to school. By following the science, we have our best chance to keep less people from getting sick, more businesses open, and get our kids back to school sooner rather than later,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Both Jenkins and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said earlier this week that counties should expect to have several more days of "discovered, backlogged cases" before the reporting normalizes. Of the backlogged cases, Jenkins said the patients did receive the results of their COVID-19 test, but that information was lost in the state's system and no tracing was done.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said the state and private labs have made changes to fix lags in reporting and that he has more confidence than ever that the accounting of the numbers being reported by the state are accurate.

The county has now accumulated 68,572 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 49,493 recoveries being reported by the state through Friday, there are also an estimated 17,143 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 855 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.