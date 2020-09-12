Dallas County Reports 6 Coronavirus-Related Deaths; 7-Day Average Falls

Health officials in Dallas County reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday and 165 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The six deaths reported Saturday by Dallas County Health and Human Services included:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He died in an area hospital emergency department and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Irving. She died in an area hospital emergency department and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was found deceased at home and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county's seven-day average dropped to 228 new cases per day, the lowest it's been since June 3.

The county recorded 104 confirmed and probable cases in school-aged children last week, according to DCHHS. Over the last two weeks, officials have found 33 cases associated with multiple youth hockey teams in North Texas.

DCHHS said one 29-year-old coach in a nearby county was reported to have COVID-19 when he died last week.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 160 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 6 Deaths (one probable)

165 Total Cases Reported Today with 5 from Older Months pic.twitter.com/YtamWcVl5H — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 12, 2020

"Today we had 165 COVID-19 cases reported, 160 of which were from recent tests. For the week, we had an average of 202 new cases, which is lower than the corresponding metric from last week, and a total of 26 deaths," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "The Saturday average numbers are compiled by taking the new cases from Sunday through Saturday of each week; however, the Friday numbers that we reported yesterday for the daily average of new cases of 243 for the week ending September 5 are now the most accurate weekly totals. Although they lag by roughly a week, they allow our epidemiologists to strip out our older cases by looking at the date on which each test was performed. This requires epidemiologists to look at the date of each test and is not done in real-time. We are providing you today with both numbers but again encouraging you to focus on the number we gave you yesterday that has the lag time."

The county has now accumulated 75,052 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 65,127 recoveries being reported by the state through Thursday, there are also an estimated 8,795 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 970 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.6 deaths per day.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.