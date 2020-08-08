Dallas County Reports 540 Cases of the Coronavirus, 5 Additional Deaths

Dallas County officials reported five additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday and 540 positive cases along with the eighth straight drop in the 7-day average of new cases.

The five people whose deaths were reported include:

A Garland man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A Dallas man in his 50s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Lancaster woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 80s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

The 540 new cases reported Friday lowered the county's 7-day average for the eighth straight day to 463 cases per day; the 14-day average, which ended a 10-day streak of declines on Wednesday, dropped again Saturday to 558 cases per day.

The numbers reported Saturday bring the county's total to 53,831 cases of the coronavirus and 751 confirmed deaths.

Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.4 deaths per day.

The county also reported 43 probable cases of the coronavirus Saturday, bringing the probable case count to 2,072, including a total of 6 probable deaths.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 39,895 for Dallas County as of Saturday, August 8. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 12,258 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Through Friday, there were 588 people in the county in acute care being treated for the virus. In the 24-hour period ending Friday, there were 551 ER visits in the county for people reporting COVID-19 symptoms — about 24% of all emergency department visits in the county.

More than 2,514 children under 18 who have been diagnosed with confirmed cases of COVID-19 since July 1 and 61 have been hospitalized, according to the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.

