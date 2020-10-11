Dallas County Reports 418 Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus Sunday, 4 Deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 418 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The deaths included a Garland man in his 50s who had been critically ill at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions, as well as three residents in Dallas long-term care facilities — a woman in her 70s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 90s. The woman in her 70s and man in his 90s both had underlying high risk health conditions, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services.

Dallas County has reported 1,052 COVID-19-related deaths. About 24% of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Of the 418 confirmed cases added Saturday, 336 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services' electronic reporting system and 23 are considered older cases.

In addition to the confirmed cases, DCHSS also reported 15 probable cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday. The county has reported 86,440 confirmed and 4,585 probable cases of COVID-19 since March.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 78,164 for Dallas County as of Saturday, Oct. 10. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 6,120 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, DCHSS said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients.