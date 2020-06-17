Dallas County Reports 413 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 9 More Deaths

Dallas County is reporting more than 400 new COVID-19 cases along with nine more deaths Wednesday. The county has now eclipsed 15,000 cases of the virus and more than 300 deaths since testing began in March.

“Today is our highest number ever for new positive COVID-19 cases as we break 400 in Dallas County for the first time. Additionally, we have nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one death still under investigation by the Medical Examiner of a 12-year old that may be COVID-19 related," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a news release.

Dallas County Health and Human Service confirmed 413 additional cases were added Wednesday, along with the deaths of four people in Dallas, two in Mesquite and one each in Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Duncanville, including:

A man in his 40’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Grand Prairie. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She died while in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

There are now 15,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County with 302 deaths. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an estimated 9,522 people (through Wednesday) in the county have recovered from the virus leaving an estimated 5,432 active cases in the county.

The county health department also reported more than "17 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children and staff have been reported from nine separate childcare facilities in Dallas County over the past week, with additional reports of associated illnesses in family members of affected children. Prior to this past week, only one daycare facility had been reported with any cases in the previous two months."

County officials said there are increasing outbreaks of cases being reported from multiple large social gatherings since the beginning of June and that the recent death of a 12-year-old is under investigation by the Medical Examiner’s office as a COVID-19 associated death.

"Of more concern is the 40% increase we’ve seen in hospitalizations in Dallas County over the last two weeks. If these percentage increases continue, many more people will get sick and die in the coming weeks. I’m pleased the governor changed his mind and will allow reasonable local rules to require businesses to enforce masking and social distancing. Once enacted in Dallas County and in other local jurisdictions, this will save countless lives. In the meantime, it’s up to all of us to focus on what is safe for ourselves, our family, and our community," Jenkins said.

Officials said Wednesday there are 418 COVID-19 cases in Dallas County hospitals or acute care settings. Last week the county reported that number hovering around 300.

Additionally, the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 like symptoms in Dallas County for a 24-hour period ending Tuesday, June 16 rose to almost 600 visits, representing over 28% of all visits according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

DCHHS said local health experts use hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and ER visits as three of the key indicators in determining the COVID-19 Risk Level (color-coded risk seen below) and corresponding guidelines for activities during our COVID-19 response.

"Please avoid crowds, maintain six-foot distancing when out, wear a cloth face covering, and use strong hygiene. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve. There are many other important matters in your life and in the world right now, but we must keep our health and the health of our community at the top of our minds as we address those other important matters. The best way to keep you and your family safe is 'Stay Home, Save Lives,'" said Jenkins.

To date, of cases requiring hospitalization who reported employment, over 80% have been critical infrastructure workers, with a broad range of affected occupational sectors, including healthcare, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, first responders and other essential functions.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The county has been reporting for several weeks now that more than a third of the deaths related to COVID-19 have been among residents of long-term care facilities.