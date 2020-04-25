coronavirus

Dallas County Reports 4 Additional Deaths, 75 New Cases of the Coronavirus

Dallas County on Saturday reported four additional deaths from the new coronavirus and 75 more cases.

Two of the people who died — a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s — had been residents of long-term care facilities in Dallas. The other two cases included a Garland man in his 60s and a Carrollton man in his 70s.

All four people had been hospitalized.

The cases bring the county's total to 81 deaths and 2,909 cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a written statement that mobile testing began at long-term care facilities through Parkland Memorial Hospital on Thursday and will increase Monday in an effort to find asymptomatic patients and isolate the virus faster.

