Dallas County Reports 3rd Coronavirus Case

Dallas County Health & Human Services is reporting a third presumptive positive case of coronavirus.

The individual is an Irving resident, is in their 50s and traveled out of state to a large congregant, recreational event. They are now being treated in a Dallas-area hospital.

The third case is not related to the two presumptive positive cases reported Tuesday.

The test result is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health officials have completed contract tracing and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the individual while they were in Texas.

Investigators urge these cases are not indicative of community spread in Dallas County.

“The City of Irving is currently monitoring the COVID-19 situation and have been in close contact with State and County officials in regard to the current situation in our area. We will continue to stay connected with public health officials and are prepared for the care and safety of our residents, businesses and visitors,” said Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer.