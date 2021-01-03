Dallas County Reports 3,851 Cases of COVID-19, 10 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Dallas County on Sunday reported 3,851 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

The case numbers included data from Friday and Saturday because of the New Year's holiday, according to the county.

Of the cases reported Sunday, 3,697 were confirmed and 154 were probable, which means an antigen test confirmed the result. Since March, Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 178,174 confirmed cases and 21,837 probable cases.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported an estimated 161,948 recoveries for Dallas County as of Sunday, Jan. 3.

The people who died after contracting COVID-19 included five men and five women ranging in age from 50s to 90s.

They included one person from Grand Prairie, three from Dallas, one from Rowlett, one from Garland and four from Mesquite, including three people who had been residents of long-term care facilities in the city. Officials did not name the facilities.

All 10 had been critically ill in area hospitals or hospitalized, and all but two of the residents had underlying high risk health conditions, according to the health department.

Dallas County has reported 1,661 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus.

Dallas County's provisional seven-day average of new cases, which uses the date of the test collection, for Week 51 was 1,787 -- a rate of 67.8 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

Of all confirmed coronavirus cases requiring hospitalization, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years old, DCHHS said. Diabetes has been an underlying health condition in about one-third of all hospitalized patients, and 22% of COVID-19-related deaths have been associated with long-term care facilities.