Dallas County Reports 30 More COVID-19-Related Deaths, 298 New Cases of Coronavirus

Officials in Dallas County reported 30 more COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday -- among the deadliest days since the start of the pandemic -- plus an additional 298 cases of the coronavirus.

Tuesday marked the fourth time since July 22 that the county has reported 30 or more deaths related to the virus. Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported 785 deaths in people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional 30 deaths being reported today include 29 confirmed deaths and 1 probable death:

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 40s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

A woman in her 90s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized and did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 100s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.

The additional 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 raise Dallas County's total to 55,553. The cases reported Tuesday lower Dallas County's seven-day average for new cases to 489 new cases per day and the 14-day average to 538 new cases per day. Both continue an overall downward trend that had seen movement in the opposite direction in recent days.

Dallas County does not report recoveries from COVID-19 because it lacks the manpower to follow up with thousands of patients, however, the Texas Department of State Health Services posts an estimated number of recoveries on its site and lists 41,871 for Dallas County as of Monday, August 10. Using data supplied by the state, there are an estimated 11,226 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

"It is frankly impossible to do some activities and maintain 100% masking and six-foot distancing; however, in the state of Texas, some of those activities are allowed by our governor," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a statement. "Just because something is legal, doesn’t mean it is advisable and both the public health authority for the county and the cities and the medical task force are strongly advising against any activity where 100% masking is not possible."

The county is also reporting 30 more probable cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of probable cases to 2,272, including seven deaths. Those numbers are not included in the confirmed counts.

Of the patients who went to hospitals last week with symptoms of COVID-19, 15.9% tested positive for the virus, according to the county.

Of cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds of all COVID-19 patients have been under 65 years of age, and about half do not have high-risk chronic health conditions. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

As schools across North Texas prepare to open this month, DCHHS pointed out more than 2,500 children under 18 years old have tested positive for COVID-19 since July 1 -- including 61 who have been hospitalized.