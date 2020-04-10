Dallas County Reports 3 More COVID-19 Deaths, 105 New Cases Friday

Three more people in Dallas County have died after contracting COVID-19 and 105 others are now confirmed to be infected with the virus, county health officials say Friday.

The latest victims include a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas and two other men in their 80s who lived in the city. All three of the victims had been hospitalized for treatment and had underlying health conditions.

The county did not yet reveal any new information about which cities the latest cases were found in -- that information will be shared in an aggregate report released by the health department sometime Friday.

The health department said Friday that, in Dallas County, "of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in over a quarter (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19."

Earlier Friday, in Tarrant County, health officials there confirmed the county's 21st death -- a man in his 80s who lived in Lakeside.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.