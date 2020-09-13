Dallas County Reports 3 Coronavirus-Related Deaths; 7-Day Average Falls Again

Health officials in Dallas County reported three more coronavirus-related deaths Sunday and 156 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The three deaths reported Sunday by Dallas County Health and Human Services included:

A man in his 50s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas. He died in the facility.

A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Garland. He died in the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the 156 new cases reported Sunday, 28 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and 17 were from older months, including two from April, four from May, nine from July and two from August.

The county's seven-day average dropped to 215 new cases per day, the lowest it's been since June 1.

The county recorded 104 confirmed and probable cases in school-aged children last week, according to DCHHS. Over the last two weeks, officials have found 33 cases associated with multiple youth hockey teams in North Texas.

DCHHS said one 29-year-old coach in a nearby county was reported to have COVID-19 when he died last week.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 139 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths,

156 Total Cases Reported Today with 17 from Older Months pic.twitter.com/AIbM7gBsKV — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) September 13, 2020

The county has now accumulated 75,208 cases of the virus since testing began in March. With an estimated 66,016 recoveries being reported by the state through Saturday, there are also an estimated 7,828 active cases in Dallas County. There have been 973 confirmed deaths attributed in the county to the virus, which, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang, is now the third leading cause of death in the county behind diseases of the heart and cancers. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.6 deaths per day.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.