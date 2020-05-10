coronavirus

Dallas County Reports 251 Cases of the Coronavirus, No New Deaths

There have been a total of 5,870 cases of the coronavirus in Dallas County and 143 deaths.

NBC 5 News

Dallas County reported 251 additional positive cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 5,870 cases.

Sunday was the first day since April 20 that no new deaths were reported in the county.

A total of 143 people have died in Dallas County, one third of which have been associated with long-term care facilities.

