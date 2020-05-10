Dallas County Reports 251 Cases of the Coronavirus, No New Deaths

Dallas County reported 251 additional positive cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 5,870 cases.

Sunday was the first day since April 20 that no new deaths were reported in the county.

A total of 143 people have died in Dallas County, one third of which have been associated with long-term care facilities.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.