Dallas County

Dallas County Reports 247 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death

Dallas County has reported a total of 73,700 cases of the coronavirus and 945 deaths

NBC 5

Health officials in Dallas County reported one coronavirus-related death Sunday and 247 additional cases of COVID-19.

Of the 247 cases, 125 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services electronic lab reporting system, including 90 from September, 32 from August and 3 from July.

The death reported Sunday was of an Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, according to the county.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Sep 4

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 4 hours ago

Vehicle Fatally Strikes Woman on Sidewalk in Hit-and-Run, Dallas Police Say

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang warned people this week against large, in-person gatherings over Labor Day weekend. Jenkins said Wednesday that if COVID-19 cases spike again it could take until Thanksgiving months to get back t a safe level.

The county has a total of 73,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since testing began in March. With an estimated 62,701 recoveries being reported by the state through Saturday, there are also an estimated 9,168 active cases in Dallas County.

There have been 945 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us