Dallas County Reports 247 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 1 Death

Health officials in Dallas County reported one coronavirus-related death Sunday and 247 additional cases of COVID-19.

Of the 247 cases, 125 came from the Texas Department of State Health Services electronic lab reporting system, including 90 from September, 32 from August and 3 from July.

The death reported Sunday was of an Irving man in his 70s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions, according to the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Philip Huang warned people this week against large, in-person gatherings over Labor Day weekend. Jenkins said Wednesday that if COVID-19 cases spike again it could take until Thanksgiving months to get back t a safe level.

The county has a total of 73,700 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since testing began in March. With an estimated 62,701 recoveries being reported by the state through Saturday, there are also an estimated 9,168 active cases in Dallas County.

There have been 945 confirmed deaths in the county attributed to the virus. Since March 20, the date of the first reported COVID-19 related death in Dallas County, the county has averaged 5.5 deaths per day.