Dallas County Reports 246 Additional Positive COVID-19 Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 246 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 4,869, with 123 total deaths to date.

The two deaths reported are a woman in her 80's from Garland and a man also in his 80's from Dallas.

The woman in her 80's had been a resident of a long-term facility in the City of Garland and died at home.

The man in his 80's who was a resident of a long-term facility in the City of Dallas died in hospice care.

Of the 123 total deaths reported to date, over a third have been associated with long-term care facilities.

"Today is our 2nd highest number of positive cases eclipsed only by yesterday. We also reported two deaths, both residents of long-term care facilities. The Public Health Committee and doctors have advised to keep in mind the following four things when making decisions on activities: First, avoid unnecessary crowds. Second, maintain 6 feet of distancing when around people outside your family unit. Third, wear cloth face coverings on public transportation and when visiting businesses. And fourth, practice hand washing and good hygiene. Most of the questions you'll have about activities outside the family home can be answered by referring to these four tenets," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.